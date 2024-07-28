PRIME MINISTER DAVIS HAS A SUCCESSFUL OPERATION

Sciatica is a painful and often debilitating condition of the nerves in the leg that lead back to the spine. Many people have difficulty with back and leg pain. The Prime Minister Philip Davis has been troubled with it for most of the past two years. Finally, he agreed to do surgery to correct it. The surgery was done in St Paul, Minnesota on 19 July 2024. He is still recovering in the US, although he is generally fine. Doctors want him to be close to the facility in case there are any unexpected complications. He is expected to be home shortly. There were some sad sacks with idle commentary about why he did not choose to do the operation and care at home. Our simple answer is none of their business. The choices for medical care are personal for each and every one.