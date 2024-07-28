MITCHELL GETS ASSESSED BY THE PLP

The PLP continues with the assessment of the work of its members of parliament at the midterm. Fred Mitchell reported to the country that he had been assessed and that his Fox Hill PLP Branch would be next up to speak to the party about his work and assess how he had done this past three years. He said that all PLP MPs would be assessed and a report prepared on each one’s performance. He predicted that there are some 732 days left before the putative general election date and it is important for the PLP to assess and get its house in order. He said that if he is offered the nomination for the Fox Hill seat by the PLP he would accept the nomination and looked forward to working with the people of Fox Hill beyond 2026.