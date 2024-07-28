THE CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

Caricom heads are now meeting in Grenada for a couple of days. The meeting should have taken place at the start of the month of July but there was a hurricane called Beryl that wiped out parts of the nation states and so they all had to go back to the drawing board. The topics are climate change and especially the storm and the damage it wrought so that Ralph Gonsalves had to rearrange his whole Cabinet in St Vicent and the Grenadines. Grenda has a significant housing stock to replace that will likely be in the hundreds of millions of US dollars. Then there is Haiti finally seeming to settle down into some kind of normality. At least it seems to be moving in the right direction. Then there is the African and Caribbean connection. Congratulations to the heads for carrying the baton from the Caricom founders and helping to keep this troubled region going.