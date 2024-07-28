THE RED TENNIS SHOES VISIT HARBOUR ISLAND

The man in the red tennis shoes seems to show up like Paul Adderley would say: peripatetic, political jack in the box. The man in the red tennis shoes is Michael Pintard. He is the Leader of the Opposition, and the Leader of the Free National Movement. Right now, the red tennis shoes have no traction. He is all over the place trying to get the faithful engaged but right now this is the PLP’s time and show. People aren’t in love with the PLP but not out of like with them and certainly not engaged with the man in the red tennis shoes. He was in Harbour Island last week and North Eleuthera. When he landed he had a lot to say about what the PLP did or didn’t do and how the PLP did not appreciate its MP Sylvanus Petty. Wrong statement. The PLP appreciates Mr. Petty and the constituency but the legacy problems are complex. The FNM has to explain what happened to the money for the garbage landfill in Harbour Island. Who was the beneficiary? Inquiring minds want to know. What about the money for the airport, the ten generators, the materials to fix the Government complex? All missing under the FNM in 2017 post. Well the man in the red tennis shoes should answer those probing questions.