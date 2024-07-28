WHAT DOES THIS UNION LEADER WANT?

Kyle Wilson who heads the union that represents the line staff of Bahamas Power and Light, is from all accounts in the press an unhappy camper. We cannot figure out why.

Bahamas Power and Light has a great future. The Government’s plans for the company will not adversely affect the workers in any which way.

The PLP ought to reach out to him and find out what’s going on.

The country has a once in a life time opportunity to get BPL to fix the power, supplied reliably throughout the country. The PLP has a dynamic minister in Jobeth Coleby Davis who is going to get the job done.

Sometimes it’s necessary to hold your fire, keep your power dry. There is a time for war and a there is a time for peace.

There is a time to speak and a time for silence.

Can someone reach out to him and repeat those powerful words from Proverbs?

