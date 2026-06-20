Graduations In Fox Hill

From Facebook:

I was pleased to see the graduates of the class of 2026 at the Fox Hill Community Centre in the presence of their founder Dr Jacinta Higgs: Akhepran School, a private institution with an African ethos in Fox Hill and give four students a donation upon their graduation. I wish them well. Thank you to Joshua Gardiner and Breon Scott, former head boys of the school and Paige Armbrister, a 2026 graduate for their inspiring addresses.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

19 June 2026

The graduation ceremony of the Doris Johnson Senior High 2026. Thank you special guest Marvin Duncombe and Principal Kent Lightbourne. Congratulations to the students Javan Dean, valedictorian, Madison Ferguson, salutatarian, Anaya Riley, female student of the year and Andralicia Riley, student with the highest GPA.

Best wishes.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

17 June 2026