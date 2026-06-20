Will the Real Leader of the Opposition Please Stand Up?

ABAGAIL CARTWRIGHT FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE

The budget debate in the House of Assembly is over, but one question is lingering: who is actually leading the Official Opposition?

On paper, the answer is clear. In practice, not so much.

Adrian White, the leader of opposition business in the house, has emerged as the House’s comic relief, even breaking into song during debate. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard appears determined to interrogate every detail, often revisiting the same points with the persistence of someone searching for lost car keys.

Yet the most dominant presence has been Dr. Andre Rollins, MP for Long Island. Whether by design or default, he has become the face and voice of the Opposition’s parliamentary strategy. Loud, combative, and always ready for a confrontation, he has captured the attention of those supporters who seem eager for a dirty, political street fight rather than a policy discussion.

The contrast is striking. While Mr. Pintard holds the title, Dr. Rollins appeared to command the spotlight. Over the course of this budget debate, Dr. Rollins has worked tirelessly to position himself at the center of the Opposition’s message, dominating headlines, fearlessly driving controversy, and commanding attention. At some point, the last few weeks felt like less of a budget debate and more like a leadership audition.

For many Bahamians, this is disappointing. The party once associated with the dignified nationalistic leadership of Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, Kendall Nottage, Arthur Foulkes, and Orville Turnquest now too often resembles desperate men obsessed with political postering, pride, and a shameless fight with their own egos.

As the budget debate in the Lower House has now ended and the FNM’s agenda is clear, the question remains: is Mr. Pintard leading the Opposition, or is Dr. Rollins leading Mr. Pintard?

And that brings us back to the original question: Will the real leader of the Opposition please stand up? Because at the moment, one man has the title, while another seems determined to convince the country that he deserves it.

-Abigail Cartwright