THE AMERICANS ARE NOT PLAYING FAIR WITH THE BAHAMAS

In this world of the western democracies, at least that is what they have taught us, there is supposed to be the respect for territorial integrity and the sovereignty of nations. There is supposed to be the respect for the rule of law and moral principles in international relations. You can forgive us from saying that doesn’t add up to a hill of beans these days as the United States stamps across the universe. The Bahamas is now caught in the cross hairs. There is a shortage of 400 teachers brought on by the Americans insisting that we fire Cuban teachers who were filling in and teaching our children. The same goes for the critical shortage of nurses. Next they want us to pass a law to stop forced labour made goods from coming into The Bahamas even though they know 99 per cent of all goods coming into The Bahamas come from the United States. If we don’t pass the law they say they will jack up the taxes on our crawfish going into their markets. So much for fairness and equity and respect for sovereignty. This is simply a case of might is right. They are even attacking the Jet Ski operators.