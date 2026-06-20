THE SLASH AND BURN STRATEGY OF THE FNM

There did not have to be any logic to their arguments in the House of Assembly during the budget debate last week. We are talking about the Free National Movement. They had no strategy. All they were hanging on to was this document that they were busy trying to get the PLP to agree to allow them to put in the House of Assembly and clothe it with parliamentary immunity. They were blocked at every turn. But this is the strategy of the FNM: no policies and ideas; just slash and burn, even burn the House down, while pretending that they really care for the Bahamian public. To quote the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell: they are wicked and deceitful.