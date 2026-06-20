THE BUDGET PASSES: KUDOS TO MICHAEL HALKITIS

The nearly 5 billion dollar total financial package of the government of The Bahamas is now in the history books. There is likely to be a 32 million dollars surplus this year for the budget at 25/26. The Finance Minister Michael Halkitis is predicting a 200 million and change surplus for the next fiscal year 26/27. The buzzword to describe this comes from the IMF “remarkable”. Let’s hope it comes to pass. The Bahamas could use some relief. This is the first budget run by a Finance Minister Michael Halkitis since 2002, where the Finance Minister was not also the Prime Minister.