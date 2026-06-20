NICHOLAS FOX THE GREAT WHITE WHALE HALF NAKED IN GREECE

The people of Fox Hill made the right choice on 12 May 2026 by electing Fred Mitchell for another term. The man who challenged him and said all kinds of nasty things about him posted an exhibitionist picture of himself half naked in a swim suit, relaxing sipping a cocktail at a pool in Greece. He looks like a big white whale. What a really silly fellow. It’s clear this man would not have been checking for Fox Hill had he won. He has no interest in the people of Fox Hill. He is a shameless exhibitionist.