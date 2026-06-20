MAD MAX OF LONG ISLAND: INGRAHAM’S NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

Michael Pintard has had three failures in three years. He led the FNM against advice into the bye–election in Grand Bahama and lost. He led the FNM into the bye election in Golden Isles and lost. He led the FNM into the general election and lost. Lost badly. He lost in 2024, 2025 and now 2026. What doesn’t he get? He is holding on for dear life. He got the compliant FNM council to agree to postpone their convention, due this year, to 2027. He hopes that by performing well in the House of Assembly, he can convince the crew that he is fit for purpose. Only problem is the man who pulls the strings is not having any of it. During the time they were all in the House last week, you could see Andre Rollins on the phone getting dictation from some source. This is vintage for the Hubert Ingraham forces, trying to rule from behind the curtain. Andre Rollins is a dumb and stupid young man, hot headed and nasty but he knows how to take instructions. It is clear that the stuff he speaks about, he doesn’t have the smarts to come up with that on his own. Hubert Ingraham’s forces are clearly backing him. This suggests that Max Mad from Long Island as we call him is the man of the future. It appears that Michael Pintard’s days are numbered if the Hubert Ingraham forces get to decide.