ADRIAN WHITE AKA SNOW WHITE IS QUIET AS A MOUSE

There is a new dynamic in the House of Assembly since the start of the term, post 12 May 2026. Adrian White, the Opposition’s Leader of business in the House seems as quiet as church mouse. We call him Snow White because as nasty as he is in his personal comments about PLPs, he believes that he is the very example of a collect of purity. There are eight of them in the House of Assembly. So we call them Snow White and the seven dwarfs. Since the election Andre Rollins, who was elected for Long Island, has outshone Adrian White. Mr. Rollins is like a child with ADHD. He can’t keep still, jumping up on points of order that are not points of order at all but he just has to be seen So poor Snow White, he has to take second place. Word is that the Hubert Ingraham forces are going with Rollins next time around. Pintard is out and so Snow White says where you put me.