MICHAEL PINTARD IS LOSING HIS GRIP AND HIS POLITICAL MIND

Last week as the House of Assembly met, Michael Pintard, the leader of the opposition seemed to be fighting for his political life. What do we mean by that? Well since Andre Rollins MP for Long Island has shown up, it appears that everyone in the FNM group has taken second place to him. He is the bright and shining star, the best shot. The story is that Hubert Ingraham’s forces have lined him up to oust Pintard when the time comes.

It was fascinating watching them as they worked together in the House during the budget debate last week. They looked very much like a team that wanted to tear each other apart. There was no togetherness there; no philosophy. There was just anger and nastiness toward the PLP. That is the one thing that unites them.

The problem is this. Why would they continue that strategy? They utilized that strategy in the general election that took place on 12 May 2026. The strategy did not work. The people of the country rejected the lies and the nastiness but Michael Pintard continues. It is likely to get worse since Andre Rollins acts like a child who has ADHD. He simply cannot keep still.

The latest is the plane crash and the fact that the Americans have decided to indict a man who ended up on their shores because of a plane crash. Now they have him in jail in the United States, after refusing to allow Bahamian officials to find out where he was. They kept moving him around so that he could be out of reach of Bahamans officials.

They kept him for 30 days without a warrant, without an indictment and violated their own rules by not coming up with an indictment within the 30 days period. They came up with the indictment as soon as his lawyers filed a writ of habeas corpus. What they charged him with seemed far-fetched indeed.

But what has Michael Pintard and his merry band, Snow White and the seven dwarfs all in a froth is the fact that there is a tendentious statement by an American drug agent accusing a Bahamian politician of being involved in some drug scam. There is no evidence; just the bald assertion and the FNM thinks that is enough to go running down that road and sullying the name of the country and their colleagues in Parliament.

Michael Pintard is clearly out of his league and is losing if not has already lost his political mind. He is like a ship without an anchor.