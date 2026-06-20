THE FNM ARE A SET OF LOOSE CANNONS

The PLP and its Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, who also happens to be Chairman of the PLP has been seeking through the weeks since the news broke of the crash of a Bahamian plane in U S waters to caution the FNM that they had a wider responsibility than to seek immediate political gain for themselves.

We have tried to appeal with similar logic to the Nassau Guardian’s incorrigible editor Candia Dames. To no avail.

The FNM refused. They kept pushing the envelope. They were warned that what they are actually doing was harming themselves and The Bahamas in the process.

We have a tourist economy. It thrives off reputation. Which tourist wants to come to a country where it is known as a drug haven?

Yet appeal as we might to the FNM to look after things in a larger context they have refused.

The stupidity of their stunts knows no bounds. Anything for publicity.

This what you get when a slave becomes king.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 19 June 2026 up to midnight: 657,042;

Number of hits for the months of June up to Saturday 19 June 2026 up to midnight: 2,556,969;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 19 June 2026 up to midnight: 22,759,892;