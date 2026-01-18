GREEENLAND IS IN THE FIELD OF VISION

The conquering lion of America is all over the place these days. The United States public officials have appropriated Venezuelan oil, without any legal basis to do so except his power to do so. He has issued a threat to bomb Iran because of domestic unrest there and the Iranian government’s attempt to control it. Never mind that he has a set of riots going on in many of his capital cities because of the racist application of immigration laws. He has his eyes on capturing Greenland, the ice island for himself.

None of this should surprise anyone. It was thought that in the 20th century America had reached the point of stasis. They ruled the world’s economies and had the best and most powerful military in the world. That they were satisfied with the territory that they had.

We now see that all one needed was a cockamamie public official to be given power and the next thing you know they would issue edicts to take over other people’s countries. That is the price Greenland and Demark, the sovereign of Greenland, are to pay. The island is in the field of vision of American authorities and it appears there is no stopping it. Just as the local people in Hawaii and in America itself were subsumed and taken over, that is the fate of Greenland, if the world does not move to stop it.

The world should speak up against this shameless land grab. At least use its voice.

