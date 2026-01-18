ADRIAN WHITE IMPOSSIBLE UNREPENTANT DISGUSTING

Adrian White MP for St Anne’s who is also a Caucasian sat in his seat in the House and accused the PLP was making a racist slur against him. He is one to talk. He is the master of dog whistles and racist expressions. During the wrap up of the debate on the Constituencies Commission’s report, he was constantly popping up and interrupting Keith Bell, the Minister on points of order. He was trying to make the case that the PLP could not claim the successes that it had. Each time he was slapped down by Mr. Bell as he had been earlier by Alfred Sears who took issue with Mr. White’s interpretation of the constitution. Mr. White was impossible, unmoved, unrepentant and unreconstructed. In Bahamian lingo, we would say he is one disgusting fella with bad ways.