PINTARD SHOULD BITE HIS TONGUE ABOUT SMOKE AND MIRRORS

It takes one to know one is the old saying in The Bahamas. That’s the first thought that came to mind when Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition claimed that what the Prime Minister announced on Monday 12 January 2026 by removing Value Added Tax from unprepared food items as smoke and mirrors. He should bite his tongue. This is the master of “Politricks” and double talk. In fact he wrote the book on the subject. Now he wants to describe something as smoke and mirrors. He is Mr. Smoke and Mirrors himself. You catch him saying one thing but as soon as you get him on that he shifts to another. We said it last week aptly. You talk too much.