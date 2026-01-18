SOMETIMES THE BANKERS NEED TO BE SILENT

The Prime Minister Philip Davis announced a national address on Monday 12 January 2026. In it he announced that Value Added Tax had been dropped on all food items. This was another stab at trying to control price inflation in the country and help the poor. The words were not out his mouth when the Opposition weighed in. Michael Pintard the Opposition leader said it was not enough, even though the FNM has been beating the drum about taking VAT off food for the better part of this term. Typically of course you cannot please the FNM. Once you meet one goal, they then shift to something else. He later described it as smoke and mirrors. The comments that were confounding though were from two bankers Gowon Bowe and Therese Turner Huggins. Mr. Bowe who heads the Fiscal Responsibility Council said that it was a bad idea and it does not help the poor but gives benefits to the rich. Mrs. Turner Huggins wants a more equitable tax system. That’s all fine and good but sometimes words spoken are not helpful to the real life problems that people have today. Better we think to be silent.