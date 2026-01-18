DO WHAT THE US SAYS OR ELSE NO MATTER WHO IS IN POWER

There is a lot of hoo-hah over the fact that the now President of the United States Donald Trump thinks he is emperor or saviour of the world. The United States through all its history has acted this way and so have their leaders. They believe in the manifest destiny of their state. They took the land from the native Americans by force. The European settlors met them there. They invaded Mexico and took California and Texas from the Mexicans. They issued an edict that no European power could interfere in the Western Hemisphere and they declared it to be their own. Now they claim they own Venezuelan oil. They do not. They have just taken it. They are threatening other nations, have imposed sanctions on CARICOM nations. It doesn’t matter who is President: Trump or others. In this world of the Pax Americana, it is do whatever I say and you’re a good nation. If you disagree with us, then you’re a bad nation. According to them that is what true partnership means.