RT HON. FRANKLYN WALKINE IS BURIED

It was the sad duty of the nation’s leaders to pay a formal farewell to the late Rt. Hon Dr. Franklyn Walkine CMG, CB. Dr. Walkine served in the parliament of the country from 1989 to 1997. He was once Chair of the Medical Council of The Bahamas. He owned Air Ambulance services, had a thriving medical practice in the hotels of the country and in his own building. He owned Lakeview Cemetery along with partners. He was a consummate businessman, friend and family man. The nation said thank you to him in a state recognize funeral at Zion Baptist Church on Shirley Street on Friday 16 January 2026.