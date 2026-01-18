THE PUSH BACK ON THE MARINA TAX BOYCOTT

Fisheries minister Jomo Campbell announcing the success of a sting oeration against US illegal fishermen in The Bahamas. 14 January 2026

The newspapers and other media in The Bahamas have been carrying stories of economic devastation in the marina tourism sector of The Bahamas as a result of a new taxing system and new taxes on that sector. Many marinas shared the news that their docks were empty. The American who come here organized a boycott of the marina and fishing sector here because they said the taxes and fees were too high. The public officials Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, the Minister of Tourism and Chair of the PLP Fred Mitchell indicated that the matter was being reviewed. Mr. Mitchell pointed out though that those who come here have to pay the economic rent for the use and damage to our environment. The stories of tons of fish being taken out of our waters and people with multimillion dollar yachts complaining about fees. Prescott Smith who is an advocate for the exclusivity of fly fishing for Bahamian guides pushed back in a press conference to point out that the complaints should be ignored. That is where we come down. These folks if they do not want to come here and pay then they could go south to the Turks and Caicos and see how much gas they burn getting there. They will find its better to be back in The Bahamas. Their complaints are ridiculous. Local marinas should not allow these people to manipulate them in the short term. By week’s end, the Fisheries Ministry announced that it had arrested two American fishing expeditions involved in illegal tours and catching fish illegally and they were charged before the courts and their boats may be subject to confiscation. Way to go.