THE HOUSE PASSES THE BOUNDARIES REPORT

The House of Assembly debated the report of the Constituencies Commission convened pursuant to Article 70 of the Constitution. The Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper who was the lead on the Commission for the government indicated the need to increase the number of seats in the House of Assembly to 41 up from the present 39 due to various factors including increases in the population, population shifts and the cries of particular island communities. He argued that the new House would add more efficacy to the governance of the country. The Opposition signed the report but their Leader Michael Pintard said that the Commission had missed the opportunity to establish parity in constituencies as the constitution demands. The PLP said he should not complain since the report was unanimous, signed by the FNM representative as well. The new seats are St James in New Providence and Bimini and the Berry Islands.