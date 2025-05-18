Greeting Miami Airport’s Chief Of Protocol

From Facebook:

Upon landing in Miami, I paid a courtesy call on the airport’s Director at the Office of Protocol and International Affairs Desmond Alufohai. It appears to be a unique office certainly of all American airports I have visited. It makes MIA a more pleasant and seamless experience for those of us who have to use the airport to execute our jobs, often on very close deadlines. I wanted to extend the thanks of Prime Minister Davis and the entire government for the services offered at MIA by Protocol and I did so.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

16 May 2025