Kelly Burrows 79th Birthday

Kelly and Angela Burrows with Canon Norman Lightbourne

Kelly Burrows with Churchill Knowles

With Dr. Marcus Bethel Kelly Burrows, today, celebrates his 79th birthday during 9:30 a.m., mass at The Pro Cathedral of Christ The King, Freeport, surrounded by family and friends. Today, Kelly testified about the goodness of God, his doctor, Marcus Bethel, who paid tribute to him at the service. Kelly, preached the story of a wise King Solomon to the younger ones, whomever he comes into contact with, that is, “All is vanity and vexation of spirit”. Happy birthday to our friend! You are, indeed, blessed by a gracious God.