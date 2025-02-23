HAITI GETS ITS PEOPLE BACK FROM TRUMP

It was the late Editor of The Tribune Sir Etienne Dupuch who used to say that the people elect the government they deserve. That is certainly an apt comment for what we see in the United States today. The country is in freefall with people crying all over the place as the man they elected takes to the corridors of power with a hatchet, chopping away wherever he perceives there are foes. Now the voters who voted for him are saying that they didn’t know that was what they were voting for. The blacks who stayed at home should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves but again, they get what they deserve. Not so the Haitians though who 500,000 of them were given temporary protected status in the US as they fled the chaos in their country. The Trump administration ruled on Thursday 21 February 2025 that status will end in August and the 500,000 Haitians with that status will have to depart for home. But the only problem is there is no home to go to and the home that there is, has descended into absolute chaos with 85 per cent of the city of Port au Prince in the hands of vicious gangs. The US has an obligation in international law to protect political refugees and to protect those who have fled their country looking for shelter. Of course, international law or any other law means nothing to the United States in its present political disposition.