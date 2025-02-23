TRUMP SHOWS WHAT HE IS REALLY ABOUT ON THE LAW

The English poet wrote these words: “ I am monarch of all I survey, My right there is none to dispute, From the centre all round to the sea, I am lord of the fowl and the brute.” That must be the marker above the front door of the White House these days in Washington D C as Donald Trump slashes and burns through the public policy of the United States, turning everything on its head. He is dismissing people from the public service, ignoring court orders. He is shutting down agencies. He claims to be saving money. He and his people tell lie after lie and there are no results to the extent that they say they have results. What they are doing is spreading chaos across their country. The Vice President of the United States, a wild man named J D Vance went to Europe and told them that they are no good and the U S will no longer protect them from the Russians in the fight with Ukraine. It stunned them. These are wild and crazy folks. These are wild and crazy times. Meanwhile Latin America and the Caribbean is on tenterhooks as they await the words of the master this side. Already, we hear that the US will take the Panama Canal back by force. That’s just for starters.