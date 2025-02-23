THE FNM STILL DISPLEASED OVER WHAT THEY ASKED FOR

We keep telling the PLP to stop trying to please the FNM. No matter what you do, you simply cannot satisfy the FNM. We say white, they say black. If you say, why, they say maybe. That’s just the way it is So the PLP has now gone and passed this bill which established an independent commission of nonpolitical people to look into allegations of corruption and abuse by public officers and including the police force and even politicians. This is supposed to answer the allegations of corruption manufactured by the Americans when two public officers got arrested on phony charges in the United States last year. So the bill came to parliament but guess what the FNM said: it didn’t go far enough. Now there’s s big surprise.