Happy Birthday Rt Hon. Dr Philip Rahming

From Facebook:

I was pleased to welcome Rt Hon Rev Dr Philip Rahming on his 92nd birthday to the House where he once served as Chaplain. He is a former President of the Bahamas Christian Council. He is pastor of Rehoboth Ministries and an eminence griese in Fox Hill. He is the author the pledge. Happy Birthday.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

22 January 2025