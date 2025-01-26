Michael Ferguson Of Doris Johnson Does A Good Deed

From Facebook:

It was a real pleasure to join Principal Kent Lightbourne at Doris Johnson Snr High to congratulate Michael Ferguson a senior at the school for rescuing a lady whose car had flipped over in a road traffic accident this morning. She was trapped and he used his bare hand, now wrapped, breaking the glass to allow her to escape. He said nothing to the school but the lady came to the school to let the headmaster know and to thank the young man for rescuing her.

It was a very courageous act.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

23 January 2025