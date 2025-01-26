Visiting With The Students Of St Augustine’s College On Their 80th

From Facebook:

It was an honour to thank the students, teachers, administrators and faculty of St Augustine’s College this morning as they served a free breakfast to the community of Fox Hill to mark their 80th anniversary as a high school. I left there 55 years ago come this June. I was happy to share my aspirations for their success and wish them all a good long and successful life. I urged them to come back home and finish the work of my generation. They seemed a very well presented and happy group. St Augustine’s is a very important institution in our country. Thank you for coming and congratulations. Seriously, the cheque is in the mail.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

25 January 2025