Mitchell At The Donaldson 90th Birthday In Freeport

From Facebook:

Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama, joined Prime Minister Philip Davis and her colleagues Fred Mitchell MP, Glenys Hanna Martin MP, Kingsley Smith MP at the 90th birthday celebration for 90 year old Cynthia Donaldson at Ascension Church Hall in Freeport, Grand Bahama. I was happy to speak and to take pictures with Mrs Donaldson and with her daughter Allison and my friends Brian and Cathy Seymour.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

24 January 2025