ADRIAN WHITE MP: JACKASS OF THE WEEK

Here is what the MP for St Ann’s said in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 22 January 2025 as he was speaking on Member’s Statements. This was supposed to be about his constituency, but never mind the rules:

“I’m wearing my nice red tie today,” he said.

“When I turn it over, it’s from the line of Donald J. Trump.

“So, I’m here now recognizing the 47th US president of the United States of America and giving congratulations to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on their election and inauguration yesterday, Madam Speaker.”

So now we know what Mr. White is: anti-migrant rhetoric, underpinned by pledges to roll back climate policies and diversity programs. Racism, homophobia and misogyny. This is what a member of the Bahamian Parliament agrees on.