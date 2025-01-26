THE BRAZILIANS COME CALLING

Fred Mitchell greets Mauro Viera, Foreign Minister of Brazil, at the door of the Office of The Prime Minister in Nassau 24 October 2025 with Ambassador Claudio Lins of Brazil and Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachan looking on.

Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister, was the host of the Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira, in Nassau on 24 January 2025. While in Nassau, the Minister paid an official visit to the Office of the Prime Minister and delivered an official invitation of President Lula Da Solva of Brazil for the Prime Minister to attend the Caricom Brazil Summit in Brasilia in June of this year. The two leaders then discussed a number of bilateral issues and then the Foreign Minister signed a memorandum of understanding which would allow Bahamian students to access Brazilian universities and other educational institutions. Brazil is also a major supplier of food and The Bahamas is interested in how it can access its food markets in order to lower prices in The Bahamas.