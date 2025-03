HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR LYNDEN PINDLING

Lynden Oscar Pindling, the boy from Over The Hill, son of a Jamaican policeman and a woman from Acklins, who became the first Prime Minister of The Bahamas, would have been 95 on Saturday 22nd March 2025 had he been alive. We remember him and his inestimable contribution to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.