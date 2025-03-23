A MAN BRIMMING WITH TOO MUCH CONFIDENCE

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, has become like a caricature of a politician these days. He is so cocksure and certain that he is the Prime Minister in waiting that he is even rubbing his own members by his hubris, the wrong way. A look at him as he worked the airport crowd, he went to every table, shook every hand and hailed even the smallest to the biggest. He proclaims that the outcome of the election is certain. He is the Prime Minister to come. It’s only a matter of time. However, time has a funny way of turning its arc against the overconfident. This the truism: it ain’t over until it’s over.