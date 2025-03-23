THE AMERICANS WALK BACK A LITTLE

Just as she was walking on to a U S naval ship docked at the Prince George Dock on Tuesday 18 March 2025, the U S Charge Kim Furnish spoke to the press in The Bahamas to say that contrary to popular opinion, the United Sates was not targeting The Bahamas with regard to its announced policy of denying visas to foreign officials who hired Cuban doctors. She said that she was unaware of any practices in The Bahamas that would be a cause for concern. Things that make you go hmm! The U S official claimed that their message was a general one and not aimed at The Bahamas. The problem is unless you are specific, we have no choice but to take the plain and ordinary meaning of English words. We cannot guess what the intent is. The intent is what the words say unless rebutted by some other evidence. That is the way it works said the foreign minister Fred Mitchell when you are dealing with rational actors.