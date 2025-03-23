THE BANKERS CLAIM IT’S NOT THAT BAD TO OPEN AN ACCOUNT

Gowan Bowe is a good spokesman for a banking industry that is probably the lousiest in the Caribbean region and maybe even the Americas. He told the press that the banking surveys show that 99 per cent of the accounts that people try to open are done in quick time. That is what the Central Bank seemed to be saying last week as well as the press printed the results of a survey which showed the opinions of banking in The Bahamas. We say like that former Minister of the government who was caught out saying the wrong thing on tape: we don’t care what the survey says, the fact is opening bank accounts in The Bahamas is an absolute nightmare.