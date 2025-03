HEALTHY LIFESTYLES BILL COMING

Minister of Health Michael Darville

Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville has announced in parliament that a health wellness bill is soon to be passed by the House. The idea is for the government to make a stab at lessening the morbidity rates in the country as a result of lifestyle choices: alcohol, smoking and over eating. The Minister made the announcement in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 25 March 2025.