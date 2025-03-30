SIR FRANKLIN ON MICHAEL PINTARD AND THE BPL ENERGY DEAL

Sir Franklyn Wilson

This story originally appeared in The Tribune by Neil Hartnell on 14 March 2025:

FOCOL Holdings chairman has accused the Opposition’s leader of “political gimmickry” and “petty foolishness” over his demands for greater disclosure and transparency on the Government’s energy reforms.

Sir Franklyn Wilson told Tribune Business that Michael Pintard had said “nothing of substance” in his call for the Davis administration to provide more and better details, including pricing and terms, for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and regasification deal with BISX-listed FOCOL and Shell.

And, accusing the Macro City MP of engaging in “the same old immaturity” with his concerns and criticisms, Sir Franklyn asserted that the $180m fuel cost savings that the Government’s energy reforms will achieve “in the fullness of time” are very “real”.

Arguing that it was unrealistic to expect the Government to disclose all relevant information on the same day the deal was signed, the FOCOL chief voiced optimism that all energy-related reforms will ultimately be tabled in Parliament when they are concluded. He also suggested Mr Pintard had exposed himself to scrutiny on why the Minnis administration, of which he was part, failed to execute such itself.