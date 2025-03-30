THE BANKS JUST DON’T GET IT

The survey by the Central Bank that revealed that 99 per cent of bank accounts are approved within six months is a joke. The Chair of the Clearing House Banks Association Gowan Bowe was quick to jump to the defence on the point by saying that most accounts are approved within 48 hours. Yeah right! The interesting thing about this banking sector and why it cannot improve is that no matter how customers tell the banks that they do not like the quality of the services the banks including the Central Bank seem to specialize not in improving the service but in telling us that what we are experiencing is simply not so.