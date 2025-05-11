HMBS FLAMINGO ANNIVERSARY A NEW COMMODORE OF RBDF

8 May 2025 Commodore Raymond King handed off to new Commodore Floyd Moxey of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. The Prime Minister Philip Davis was at the base for the handover ceremony. Two days later the RBDF marked the anniversary of the sinking of the HMBS Flamingo by Cuban Migs that Cuba agreed was a tragic error on their part. Four marines lost their lives at that time on 10 May 1980. They were: Austin Smith, Edward Williams, and David Tucker, as well as able seaman Fenrick Sturrup