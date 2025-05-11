PINTARD’S DELUSIONS ABOUT AN EARLY ELECTION

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, obviously has nothing better to do with his time. He told the press that he believes that there will be an early election and that the Prime Minister intends to call the election in September of this year. That would be one full year and a month before the elections are constitutionally required.

Mr. Pintard is convinced and he is like a mad man up and down the country trying to get his candidates in place. He is holding rallies. He looks like he has gotten some funding because he is up and down the country with fancy ads and powder puff pieces in video about what a great man he is.

The only problem for Mr. Pintard is that he has no basis for what he is predicting.

The PLP is still at work fixing the mess that the FNM left. It has until October 2026 to call the general election. What is there that is going in the country that suggests the need for a general election? That is Minnis’ folly, called the general election eight months before it was due.

No we don’t think so. There will be no early election. However, we encourage Mr. Pintard in his own folly, spend your money now and when the election is actually called you will have none.

