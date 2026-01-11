HONOURING ALJOURNAL MILLER

We wish to congratulate Aljournal Nathaniel Miller who was the founder of the Montague Ramp fish market way back in 1981, starting with a single table and 25 conchs. He resisted the opposition of the Royal Nassau Sailing Club and the police and enlisted in his battle to survive the help of then activist Fred Mitchell, today the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Mitchell was there with his Fox Hill constituents on Friday 9 January 2026 to award Mr. Miller a plaque for his pioneering work.