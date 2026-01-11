WHAT THE POST ELECTION WORLD SHOULD BE IN THE BAHAMAS

The PLP will be a much morphed organization once the general election is done. Should it accomplish the hat trick of winning a second term that no party has done in 30 years, there are some fundamentals that must change in the country. First it must fix the laggard bureaucracy including that of the Ministry of Finance. Secondly, it must ensure that the government remains the most powerful force in the country and in order to do this should consider the implementation of a national lottery. The country’s health care has been suffering for lack of funding and there appears no new tax source on the horizon. The national lottery could help solve that issue and bring into force once and for all National Health Insurance.