THE CONSITUENCIES COMMISSION REPORTS

There will be 41 seats up for grabs in the next House of Assembly. The Constituencies Commission laid its report on Wednesday 7 January 2026 in the House of Assembly and it creates two new seats up from the 39 that we now have. One seat will be called St James and that is to split the present Killarney that most people say was too big. The other seat is Bimini and the Berry Islands. This is the recreation of a seat that was previously held in the Parliament from 1982 to 1987 by George Weech.