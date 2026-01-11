THE HOUSE RESUMES AND THEY HEAD TO CHURCH

Members of Parliament reconvened following the Christmas break in Nassau on Wednesday 7 January 2026. They met to receive the report of the Constituencies Commission that outlined the boundaries on which the General Election of 2026 will be fought. The bet is that the election will be held in the first half of the year. No party has been able to resist the tinkering with boundaries except Hubert Minnis who ended up losing also. All those who have tinkered with boundaries in the last 30 years have ended up losing. Clearly there is no formula for success. The law says the constituencies should be more or less equal. To achieve that result, the government has proposed and agreed to create a new seat in New Providence called St James in western New Providence. The result is consequential changes to Englerston, Garden Hills, Ft. Charlotte, Killarney, Golden Isles, Southern Shores and Tall Pines. The House then adjourned to Tuesday 13 January 2026 at 3 p.m. to debate the report. They went to church at the Church of God Lilly of the Valley Corner to hear Bishop Delton Fernander in his swan song as head of the Christian Council. He warned the parliamentarians about forgetting their roots and thought that the church has been lax in declaring “thus said the lord”.