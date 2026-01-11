A BAHAMIAN IN JAIL IN VENEZUELA

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas issued an advisory statement that indicated that Bahamians should not travel to Venezuela, given the hostilities in that country. The statement said that The Bahamas stood by the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. It also added that a Bahamian citizen was unlawfully held in the prisons of Venezuela and that the country was seeking assurances about the safety and security of the individual and wanted his release. The Venezuelan administration of Nicholas Maduro has been promising to release that individual for almost four years and has not fulfilled its promise. The press identified the man as Ornan Munroe who was caught in a failed drug operation when his plane crashed landed in Venezuela. He has been held by the authorities ever since. Despite promises to release the man, Venezuela has not lived up to its promises.