THE SITUATION IN CUBA

IN 1962, there was something that went down in history as the Cuban Missile Crisis. The drama was that the then Soviet Union, today Russia, was planting nuclear missiles in Cuba that the U S perceived as offensive weapons toward them. The US President John Kennedy implemented a blockade of the island to prevent any further missiles from going there. There was the threat of a nuclear war. In the end the Soviets backed down and agreed to withdraw them, with that the U.S. promised two things in exchange for the Soviet withdrawal: to remove the weapons nuclear tipped that the U.S. had pointed at Russia and situate in Turkey and they promised not to invade Cuba. Today the economic blockade of Cuba by the United States continues. There is starvation on the streets of the country as a result. It has become impossible for them to trade across the world. People have no food or medicine and no fuel. The United States refuses to relent, and now it appears that the promise not to invade is no longer inviolate. The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that Cuba may be the next target of an invasion similar to that of what transpired in Venezuela and the removal of President Nicholas Maduro.