IMMIGRATION CONCERNED ABOUT ABUSE OF DETAINEES

Minister of State For Immigration Darron Pickstock

The following statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration:

For Immediate Release

23rd July, 2026

The enforcement of our country’s immigration laws and

policies remains a key priority for the Davis administration.

In recent months, The Bahamas Immigration Department has intensified

surveillance and enforcement activities, resulting in a record number of

deportations and individuals being brought before the courts for breaches of the

Immigration Act.

Our success is due to the tireless efforts of the men and women of the

Department.

In protecting our borders, Immigration Officers often work under demanding

and, at times, dangerous conditions.

As surveillance efforts have increased, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and

Immigration, acknowledges that several complaints alleging mistreatment and,

in some instances, physical abuse have been made.

While the Ministry and Department, will not comment on any specific compliant

under investigation, it is important to remind members of the public that every

allegation is treated with the utmost seriousness. Further, in conjunction with

the Royal Bahamas Police Force, every complaint is subject to a thorough and

impartial review.

For the avoidance of doubt, appropriate action is taken where mistreatment and

physical abuse is confirmed and where the allegations are false. Our policies and

practices will always be guided by the protection of our borders, respect for

human dignity, and due process.

The Bahamas Department of Immigration will continue to uphold the rule of law

and ensure the fair and objective investigation of all complaints.

End