IMMIGRATION CONCERNED ABOUT ABUSE OF DETAINEES
Minister of State For Immigration Darron Pickstock
The following statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration:
For Immediate Release
23rd July, 2026
The enforcement of our country’s immigration laws and
policies remains a key priority for the Davis administration.
In recent months, The Bahamas Immigration Department has intensified
surveillance and enforcement activities, resulting in a record number of
deportations and individuals being brought before the courts for breaches of the
Immigration Act.
Our success is due to the tireless efforts of the men and women of the
Department.
In protecting our borders, Immigration Officers often work under demanding
and, at times, dangerous conditions.
As surveillance efforts have increased, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Immigration, acknowledges that several complaints alleging mistreatment and,
in some instances, physical abuse have been made.
While the Ministry and Department, will not comment on any specific compliant
under investigation, it is important to remind members of the public that every
allegation is treated with the utmost seriousness. Further, in conjunction with
the Royal Bahamas Police Force, every complaint is subject to a thorough and
impartial review.
For the avoidance of doubt, appropriate action is taken where mistreatment and
physical abuse is confirmed and where the allegations are false. Our policies and
practices will always be guided by the protection of our borders, respect for
human dignity, and due process.
The Bahamas Department of Immigration will continue to uphold the rule of law
and ensure the fair and objective investigation of all complaints.
End